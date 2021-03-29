Tanzania: Some 1,974 Villages Be Connected to National Grid - Minister

SOME 1,974 villages yet to get provided with electricity will be connected to the national grid in the second round of the third phase in the national rural electrification project.

Minister for Energy, Dr Medard Kalemani made the revelation recently during the project launching at Ugaka Village in Igunga District, Tabora Region.

The project will cost 1.24tri/- and will be implemented in 18 months in all the regions.

He said every district will be provided with a contractor to implement the project, so that it is completed on time, as opposed to earlier practice where a contractor was given a series of regions, thus causing delays in completion.

Dr Kalemani noted there would be no extension of time to any contractor failing to meet the deadline; instead his/her contract will be revoked or referred to court according to the law.

Elaborating, he pointed out that the residents will only pay 27,000/- as connection costs in villages and be vigilant against conmen.

"Villagers must be vigilant and be aware of conmen... there is no extra cost apart from 27,000/-. Whether it is unfaithful officials or fake technicians, who would be demanding copious amounts for the service, they (rural dwellers) should not accept," he said.

Equally, he directed contractors to introduce themselves to district and regional officials before starting any work, adding: "They must enter into agreement on the time schedule for implementation of the work in their respective areas to enable district and regional authorities to closely monitor their progress."

The Minister further said that contractors must similarly make sure that any unskilled work within their premises are assigned to the locals to enable them eke out a living and safeguard the projects.

In a related development, he asked them to construct a small power substation in Igunga District to beef up power supply in the area.

The minister held a meeting with Isanzu villagers in Nzega District, where he told them that the contractor for power distribution in the district has already been picked and would start work at any time as the funds were available.

In attendance, the Regional Commissioner Philemon Sengati asked the residents to tap the opportunity and get power connections in their homes, saying: "The government wishes to ensure all households use electricity in petty businesses for their own developments."