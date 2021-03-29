Tanzania: Youth Urged to Change Mindset in Job Creation

Youth in the country have been encouraged to change mindset in order to address challenges related to employment opportunities job seekers go through in jobs' creation. They need to think outside the box and beyond formal education if they need to make difference and make the world a better place.

Launching a book called 'A billion dollar mindset' over the weekend, the author of the book Claus George said there is a need for young university graduates to change their mindset from being employed to self-employment. He said most of young people have challenges and must learn to have a big dream for development that will motivate them to achieve goals.

"Young people should not be afraid to have big dreams of development... . It does not cost at all. They must have the mindset to succeed and become a billionaire," said George.

He said that a billionaire is not being with billions' worth assets, but a vision of how to be able to do what you want to do and most importantly to create an attitude to make changes to achieve goals.

"To me being a billionaire is more about mindset a whole way of different thinking and its outcomes that bring impact rather than money in the bank account as many they think." said George He said 80 per cent of successful billionaires had a sense of assertiveness and confidence in achieving their goals even though they started from the scratch, from nothing.

He said people think that a billionaire is due to family lineage or the birth luck, of something that is not true. He said in his research he tried to review and read the billionaires... many of them tried to do a lot of business and failed but did not give up. He also said that before people do something, they should ask themselves why they are doing it and if they like what they want to do, then they will succeed.

"It has to start within... . should have passion. If you like something you can't give up even if you fall you will stand up and start over then must be guided by the word why. Why are you doing this.....? However, he said many young people have a good vision but most of them do not recognize themselves so it is necessary for young people to meet and share ideas, that will be able to see each other's talent from there can be selfemployed and create jobs to society.

He said the aim of writing and launching the book is to be able to collaborate with other young people on their platforms as well as educate the community and help solve employment challenges for unemployed youth to identify themselves.