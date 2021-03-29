Tanzania: TFF Promises to Fulfil JPM's Initiatives

THE Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) said they will continue to cherish good works done by former president the late president John Magufuli in uplifting football standards in the country.

This was narrated by the federation's president Wallace Karia over the weekend in Dar es Salaam as he reminisced on the progress of the beautiful game under then Magufuli leadership. The late Magufuli died on March 17 from heart complications and was buried in his hometown Chato on Friday.

"As you know, the current TFF administration entered into power under his (Magufuli) leadership and a lot of positive changes began to be witnessed. "We inherited him seriously in executing works as such, many achievements in football have been seen throughout his tenure in office and we will always cherish that for many years to come," he said.

He added that with Magufuli influence, the country's football federation has embraced transparency and accountability in doing their works, a thing he said lacked in the past.

"You can see that lately, our football teams have been qualifying in most of the competitions they faced and these success stories did not come by chance, but rather with his guidance," Karia noted.

Moreover, the TFF boss highlighted that Magufuli's remarks he made that he does not like to see defeats by Tanzania teams in major contests were always used as a wakeup call for them to encourage the flag carrier sides to shine on the global platform. To show how interested the late Magufuli was in upgrading sports levels in the country, he pledged to build the biggest stadium in Dodoma whose capacity will surpass the current 60,000-seater Benjamin Mkapa Stadium located in Dar es Salaam.

All eyes by sports family in the country are now directed to Dodoma to see when the project will start, bearing in mind that it will be among biggest sports facilities that will enable Tanzania host major international events.

Again, Magufuli, during his presidential lifetime, he directed that all sport disciplines be keen in the promotion of their respective sporting events as the government was there to assist with financial support to make them stage a good performance