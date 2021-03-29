Tanzania: We'll Motivate Women to Take Part on Land Issues - Govt

THE government has insisted it will continue encouraging and strengthening women participation and decision making on land issues.

Opening a side event of the 65th Session of Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) recently, Commissioner of Social Welfare, Dr Naftali Ng'ondi said women empowerment and their involvement in economy was crucial.

He said the government was aware of the need for women participation in land governance issues, and hence, taken a number of measures to make it work.

"We are aware that the priority theme is women's full and effective participation and decision-making in public life, as well as the elimination of violence, for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls" he said during the zoom meeting.

He affirmed the government commitment that articulates the issue of promoting equality in access, ownership and use of land as one of the priorities in achieving inclusive development.

In his speech, he noted women's economic development as pre-requisitely determined by how easily the access and use of land are their productive resources in economic growth.

Statistics, Dr Ng'ondi said show that, more than 65 per cent of women in the country depend on land as their key productive resource to support their livelihood, adding that it's unfortunate that they only own between 10 and 20 per cent of the available land.

The Social Welfare Commissioner said gender inequalities in land rights are pervasive and unjust given the culture and traditions, which support male inheritance of family pieces of land.

"Not only do women in Tanzania have lower access to land than men, but they are also restricted to 'secondary land rights', meaning that they hold these rights through male family members" he stressed.

The government has instituted various policy measures to set standards to ensure that land ownership rights are equally shared. It has also made significant progress in ensuring women's participation and decision making in land Governance at all levels.

He noted that ownership of land and other productive assets remain a serious constraint to women's progress as the country women still face discrimination in both laws and practices.

The Customary Laws of Inheritance of 1963 prohibits women, widows and daughters from inheriting land.

Lack of secure ownership of land for women contribute to the lack of identity as household owners, leaving women less able to effectively engage themselves in decision making at various levels.

However, Dr Ng'ondi added, women do not have the same opportunities as men to own assets and improve their economy, which in turn leads to limited opportunities to increase their resource base and investments.

He sad it is time to strengthen land rights and tenure security Legal reform to improve women's inheritance rights, it is therefore required to improve socio-economic outcomes for women.

The Commissioner also called for strengthening public awareness, participation and education regarding women's inheritance rights, and women enhancement of open and accessible appeal system to address the concerns, are taken as a strategic issue.

He highlighted some of the initiatives and achievements made by the government in the implementation of Women land Governance as the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania recognises equality to own property for all citizens regardless of their gender.

Moreover, there are the existence of legal framework to execute land rights and women's participation in lands Governance and the 1999 Land Act, revised in 2019, establishes principles that help to safeguard women's land rights and the 1982 Local Government (District Authorities) Act establishes the village council which requires that a minimum of one-fourth of village council members are women.

Also the government is reviewing Policies that are in line with Gender Equality and Women Empowerment issues to incorporated women rights to access and own land in the Country. Amongst is the review of Women and Gender Development Policy of 2000 which focuses to articulate the current situation.

The village council is the executive body vested with power in respect of all village affairs, including managing village land, therefore, decisions made at the village council are then subject to approval from the village assembly - a village's highest decision-making body, which includes all villagers including women.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Women Land and Rural Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The government, he said ensures women have access to land without limitations imposed by customs, culture, norms and traditions.

These kinds of reforms contribute significantly to the effort of eradicating discriminatory practices which hinders women's participation in land governance.

These efforts have resulted into several achievements which include increase in number of individual women ownerships of land from 9 per cent to 25 per cent and joint ownership increased from six per cent to 16 per cent respectively.

He was optimistic that the meeting panelists and community members who will showcase best practices in ensuring Women's participation in Land Governance in line with Sustainable Development Goals.

"My expectation is that, at the end of this Side event, we shall come up with strategies and recommendations on how the Government in collaboration with stakeholders can enhance Women's participation in land governance in our communities" said Dr Ng'ondi.