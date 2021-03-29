Tanzania: Nyerere Family Visits JPM's Widow, Offers Bull

Geita — A FAMILY of the late Father of the Nation, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere over the weekend visited the widow of the departed Tanzania's fifth President John Magufuli, Janeth, presenting a bull as part of their condolences.

The family's Spokesperson from Burito Clan of Zanaki tribe, Chief Japhet Wanzangi, said that presenting a bull was a must as that is how Zanaki customs and traditions direct.

"Mama Nyerere has offered this bull to comfort the widow but at the same time, meet the customs' requirements. It is a must for the Zanaki tribe to offer a bull whenever a tragedy occurs in the family of rulers (kingdom).

"We have come to present the clan's greetings to mama Janeth, following the sudden demise of our president and we are happy that we have made it soonest after the burial procedures," said the Chief Wanzagi.

Chief Wanzangi said that the late Magufuli will be remembered for his great service to the nation, adding that the late president has left a lasting legacy in the country's social and economic sectors.

He was accompanied by other family members, including Daisy Nyerere, Neema Nyerere, Nashom Jirabi and Madaraka Nyerere.

Chief Wanzangi, told the widow that Mama Nyerere wished her and all family members well, strength and patience in this tough moment of mourning.

Responding, mama Janeth expressed her gratitude to Mwalimu Nyerere's family and all Tanzanians, who kept on praying for the late Magufuli's family throughout the mourning period.

"Pass my greetings to mama Nyerere, tell her that I love her, she is my mother and we are together. I thank her for this great gift she has offered us... . She always loves me, my husband and my family. May God bless her and you the representatives," said mama Janeth.