Tanzania: Traditional Healers, Midwives Cherish JPM Memories

29 March 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE Union of Traditional Healers and Midwives in Tanzania (UWAWATA) said they will always cherish memories of the late President John Magufuli, for recognising their contribution in the health sector.

They cited his recognition of them especially calling upon them to research further on Covid-19 that is plaguing the world.

Speaking to the 'Daily News' in Dodoma over the weekend, UWAWATA General Secretary Lucas Mlipu said the late Dr Magufuli had always appreciated the great contribution made by traditional healers in the communities.

He said during the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the late President Magufuli allowed traditional healers to join other researchers and help fight the disease.

"That was a clear sign that Magufuli recognised our contribution... and as we mourn his sudden demise, we are reminded to continue embracing our traditional medicine," he said.

Mlipu said the late President Magufuli's directive to the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children to provide access to alternative therapies was a key moment and turning point in the war against the pandemic.

Mlipu said that in Tanzania, traditional medicines were not widely respected, but the late President encouraged the public to use their medicine to fight the disease.

"In his speeches, the late president repeatedly emphasised the use of natural remedies. He went further and called for the establishment of the pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional medicines, we will miss him very much," he insisted.

Equally, he posthumously thanked the late President Magufuli for his hard work, including implementing the several mega economic projects including Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) that surely would benefit the present and next generations.

On his part, Ally Maganyari, the Coordinator of Traditional Healing Education, said the late President Magufuli tasked the Ministry of Health to consider and provide some short-term education to the researchers on the provision of treatment.

He added that in the implementation of that order so far, at least 45 traditional healers out of 11,238 members of the Union have been provided with education that enables them to be smart and recognised.

Elaborating, he vowed that they will continue embracing Dr Magufuli's ideas and encourage other traditional healers to acquire the education so as to improve traditional medicine

Read the original article on Daily News.

