Tanzania: Industrial Stakeholders Congratulate President Samia

SEVERAL stakeholders in the industrial sector in Kilimanjaro Region have congratulated the newly sworn-in President Samia Suluhu Hassan, wishing her success in nation building after succeeding the late President John Magufuli.

The businesspersons expressed their grief on the death of the late president, who played a great role in improving the economy and spearheading the country to a middle-income status.

They added that they were optimistic that President Samia will be able to carry on from where the late Dr Magufuli left.

Equally, they vowed to carry on working with the government and ensure production of quality goods goes on in Tanzania to satisfy the local markets and as well exported to other East African Community (EAC) countries, and internationally.

They said the envisioned industrialised country was an idea that was brought about by the late President Magufuli, who ordered every region to ensure a minimum number of factories were established, a call that President Samia reinforced by saying: "I will start from where President Magufuli ended."

One of the investors, Mr Shannel Ngowi with the Bella View Company in Rombo district, hailed Mama Samia for ascending to the State helm, adding that investors have real confidence in her leadership.

Elaborating, he expressed optimism that President Samia and her cabinet as well as other institutions focusing on investment, industries and business would put in place a better environment for them to do business and attract more investors from within and outside the country.

"I congratulate President Samia for becoming the sixth Tanzanian president. We maintain trust in her because we have seen and heard of what she had been doing, especially when she was at lower levels and ultimately when she assumed the post of the vice president. She knows all the challenges facing the country," said Mr Ngowi.

The investor whose factory produces drinking water and juice in Rombo, said hopes of investors is that President Samia will get rid of unfriendly taxes; something he said would help them increase efficiency in production, quality of goods, as well as fairly face competition in the market.

He said that investors are indebted a lot to the late President Magufuli, who supported them, calling upon them to do so practically by investing heavily in the industrial sector and make the country one of the leading in the industrial economy.

"The late Dr Magufuli was calling upon us to invest in constructing and running industries. We will continue doing that under Mama Samia. We have seen the benefits of Magufuli's vision in industries. He has left an indelible mark, we should agree with the will of God and move forward with strength," said the investor.

On his part, a Moshi-based businessman, Mr Jafari Michael promised that investors will work with President Samia to see the industrial sector growing further. He said that the death of President Magufuli is a huge loss to the sector and country at large; adding the mourning period will put new strength in investments and productions.

"While we will remember the late President Magufuli for the good deeds, we congratulate President Samia. She knows well how to go about it because she has been prepared and learnt a lot in the past," said Mr Michael, who was also former Chadema legislator for Moshi Urban.