Ethiopia: Govt Implements Strict Covid-19 Measures as Infections Surge

WHO Africa
Isolation centre in Bole Chefe in Addis Ababa (file photo).
29 March 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Tesfa-Alem Tekle

Ethiopia has announced stricter measures effective Monday in a bid to stem a new wave of Covid-19 as the country recorded a surge in infections.

The country will also implement punitive measures against citizens who breach Covid-19 protocols set by the Health ministry.

The Ministry of Health and the Federal Attorney General on Saturday issued a revised directive that restricts movement and social activities.

The Ministry of Health, the Federal Attorney General and the Federal Police have announced that they will monitor the implementation of the measures to curb the spread.

"Due to the serious implementation gap, respective bodies will be strictly monitoring activities outlined in the directive to ensure enforcement, with the necessary action if breached," Health Minister Lia Tadesse said.

The Horn of Africa nation has barred people infected with Covid-19 from entering the country.

The country will also strictly enforce earlier measures such as wearing masks, maintaining social distance and limiting the number of people in meetings to 50 people.

Those who do not comply with the guidelines will face up to three years in prison and other penalties, the attorney general said.

So far, Ethiopia has recorded 200,000 Covid-19 cases with 2,760 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

Last week Ethiopia said it had vaccinated more than 1,400 citizens against Covid-19.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Mozambique Town of Palma
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Legacy of Tanzania's Magufuli - Dictator or Patriot?
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.