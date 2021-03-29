Uganda/Malawi: History Says Uganda Cranes Can Finish the Job in Malawi

Forget the twitter-war and the jokes. The Kamuzu stadium in Blantyre will today host a tough, thrilling, make-or-break match between Uganda and hosts Malawi.

Uganda Cranes versus Malawi Flames matches used to be one of the greatest encounters in the East and Central Africa's CECAFA tournament in the 80s and 90s, and the twitter war of the past 24 hours shows that the sons have learnt a lot from their fathers - fight on all fronts.

Until Malawi abandoned CECAFA, for the southern Africa tournament CECAFA in the late nineties, Challenge Cup battles with Uganda used to have the likes of Lawrence Waya, Young Chimodzi, Felix Nyirongo in one half, and Paul Hasule, Sadiq Wassa, Magid Musisi and Ronald Vubya in the other half.

One such battle saw Malawi led by Waya and Collins Pewe humilated Uganda Cranes 2-0 in Mbale in the 1984 CECAFA semifinals.

The climax of the encounters was however in 1988 at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi Kenya, when Uganda Cranes ended a 12-year CECAFA title drought. The victory also heralded a new beginning in Uganda, as a new force NRA and the NRM had just taken over Kampala two years earlier.

In that CECAFA final, Malawi went ahead through Young Chimodzi, Hasule equalized. Chimodzi again and Daniel Dzikambane seemed to have taken the game out of Cranes reach with Magid Musisi neutralized, but Vvubya and corner specialist Sula Kato ensured it went 3-3 into extra time and spot kicks. Goalie Sadiq Wassa turned out the hero, as he foiled four penalties.

That Cranes had Sadiq Wassa (GK), Paul Hasule, Richard Mugalu, Isaac Nkada, William Nkemba, George Nsimbe, Sam Ssimbwa (Twaha Kivumbi), Stephen Bogere, Magidu Musisi, Robert Aloro, Ronald Vvubya (Sula Kato

Uganda has played Malawi 24 times, mainly in the CECAFA tournament (12), and friendlies (9) and only three times in AFCON qualifiers.

Stand-in coach Abdallah Mubiru's Uganda head into this afternoon's match with a perfect AFCON qualifiers record against Malawi, having won all three previous encounters.

The Uganda Cranes find themselves on the edge following a goalless draw with Group table leaders Burkina Faso in Kampala last week.

Uganda, ranked 12th in Africa and 83rd by FIFA, hit the cross bar in the match, but failed to secure a much needed win at St. Mary's Stadium, Kitende.

The goalles draw secured a Nations Cup final place for Burkina Faso, now ranked 10th in Africa and 71st by FIFA. Malawi are ranked 36th in Africa, and 129th by FIFA, but are on a high, after securing a rare away win, in their 1-0 victory in South Sudan.

HISTORY OF

Malawi vs Uganda

May 25, 1971 Uganda 3 Malawi 3 FRIENDLY

November 7, 1975 Malawi 2 Ugnada 1 CECAFA

November 12, 1976 Uganda 2 Malawi 1 CECAFA

December 6, 1977 Uganda 1 Malawi 0 CECAFA

November 13, 1982 Uganda 2 Malawi 1 CECAFA

November 25, 1983 Uganda 1 Malawi 0 CECAFA

December 12, 1984 Uganda 0 Malawi 2 CECAFA

October 4, 1985 Malawi 1 Uganda 1 CECAFA

October 12, 1985 Malawi 3 Uganda 1 CECAFA

July 16, 1986 Malawi 2 Uganda 1 FRIENDLY

July 8, 1986 Malawi 0 Uganda 0 FRIENDLY

July 10, 1986 Malawi 0 Uganda 0 FRIENDLY

December 16, 1989 Uganda3 Malawi 3 CECAFA

July 6, 1999 Malawi 0 Uganda 2 FRIENDLY

July 1, 2000 Uganda 3 Malawi 1 AFCON qualifier

July 15, 2000 Malawi 1 Uganda 2 AFCON qualifier

December 6, 2006 Uganda 0 Malawi 0 CECAFA

March 21, 2009 Uganda 2 Malawi 1 Friednly

December 2, 2010 Malawi 1 Uganda 1 CECAFA

July 15, 2014 Uganda 0 Malawi 0 FRIENDLY

July 6, 2015 Malawi 1 Uganda 0 FRIENDLY

November 30, 2015 Uganda 2 Malawi 0 CECAFA

March 27, 2018 Uganda 0 Malawi 0 FRIENDLY

November 17, 2019 Uganda 2 Malawi 0 AFCON qualifier

AFCON 2021 GROUP B STANDINGS

Pos Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts Qualification

1 Burkina Faso 5 2 3 0 5 2 +3 9 Qualify for final tournament

2 Uganda 5 2 2 1 3 1 +2 8

3 Malawi 5 2 1 2 3 5 -2 7

4 South Sudan 5 1 0 4 2 5 -3 3

Cranes squad

Goalkeepers

Dennis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Jamal Salim (Al Hilal, Sudan), Charles Lukwago(KCCA FC-Uganda), Kigonya Mathias ( Azam FC- Tanzania)

Defenders

Kizza Mustapha (DC Montreal- USA), Ronald Mukiibi(Ostersunds FK, Sweden), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania), Timothy Denis Awany (Sport Club Ironi, Ashdod, Israel), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, Democratic Republic of Congo), Lwaliwa Halid (Vipers SC-Uganda), Elvis Bwomono (Southend United, England), Juuko Murushid (Express FC-Uganda), Kizito Mugweri Gavin (SC Villa- Uganda)

Midfielders

Miya Faruku (Konyaspor- Turkey), William Kizito Luwagga (Hapoel Kfar Saba- Israel), Waiswa Moses (SupersportUnited-South Africa), Lwanga Taddeo (Simba SC- Tanzania), Michael Azira (New Mexico United-, USA), Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt), Allan Okello (Paradou,Algeria), Lumala Abdu (Pyramids FC- Egypt), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers SC-Uganda), Orit Ibrahim (Vipers SC-Uganda).

Forwards

Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Ittihad Alexandria, Egypt), Fahad Bayo (Sport Club Ironi Ashdod, Israel), KadduPatrick (Youssoufia Berrechid-Tunisia), Sentamu Yunus (Vipers SC-Uganda), Isiagi Daniel (Jomo Cosmos-South Africa).

Team Officials:

Leader of Delegation: Ronnie Kalema

Head coach: Abdallah Mubiru

Assistant Coach: Livingstone Mbabazi

Goalkeepers' Coach: Fred Kajoba

Team Doctors: Katumba Yahaya and Emmanuel Nakabago

Team Nutritionist/Fitness Trainer: Felix Ayobo

FUFA Covid-19 Officer- Dr. Ahimbisibwe Apollo

Team Coordinator: Geofrey Massa

Team Media Officer: Stephen Mayamba

102.1 FUFA fm- Reagan Mulekeezi- Commentator

Kits men: Ayubu Balyejusa and Mulondo Samuel

Others: FUFA President Eng. Moses Magogo, 1st Vice President Justus Mugisha and Executive Committee Member Ariga Rasoul , Dr. James Ssekajugo and National Teams Officer Paul Mukatabala

TODAY 4pm

Kamuzu Stadium, Blantyre

Live on 102.1 FUFA fm

AFCON 2021 QUALIFIER

Uganda vs Malawi

PAST AFCON MEETS

July 1, 2000 - Uganda 3 Malawi 1 AFCON qualifier

July 15, 2000 - Malawi 1 Uganda 2 AFCON qualifier

November 17, 2019 - Uganda 2 Malawi 0 AFCON qualifier