Mozambique: U.S. Condemns Attacks in Cabo Delgado

The United States Embassy in Mozambique has condemned the terrorist attacks in Palma, Cabo Delgado, northern Mozambique.

On Thursday, Mozambique's Defence Ministry confirmed armed attacks by terrorist groups.

"The attacks took place on Wednesday afternoon...People fled to the bush for their security," Colonel Omar Saranga, the country's Defence Ministry spokesperson, said in a press conference.

"We express our solidarity with the Palma community and the Mozambican Armed Forces working to re-establish peace and security," the US Embassy said in a statement on Friday.

"The Embassy is deeply concerned by the terrorists' continued assaults against the residents of Cabo Delgado, who have suffered tremendously from the terrorists' brutal and indiscriminate tactics".

It added that the US Government continues to monitor the situation and remains committed to working with the Government of Mozambique to counter violent extremism and ensure security and prosperity for all its citizens and residents.