Nigeria: Naija Times Launches Diaspora Conversations

The maiden edition of the Naija Times Diaspora Conversations will hold on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

With the theme: "Nigeria's security challenges and the way forward," selected eminent speakers are expected to provide refreshing insights into the challenging security situation in Nigeria.

The eminent speakers lined up to offer divergent perspectives on the topic are: Mr. Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman; Dr. Reuben Abati, journalist, columnist and ARISE NEWS Channel anchor; and Major General Abiodun Role (rtd), security consultant."

Others are: Dr. Ikenna Nwosu, investment lawyer, public policy analyst, former vice president, Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce and member, Naija Times Editorial Advisory Board, and Toju Ogbe, communications strategist and doctoral student, Kings College, University of London.

The Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of Naija Times, Ehi Braimah, said that the idea behind Naija Times Diaspora Conversations is to create a platform to engage "our brothers and sisters in the diaspora so that they can have a voice as we discuss the task of nation building."