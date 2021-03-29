Uganda: Injuries, Covid-19 Restrictions Could Force Mubiru's Hand

Injuries and travel restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic meant interim head coach Abdallah Mubiru was always going to make changes to his lineup ahead of today's final Group B Afcon qualifier in Malawi.

The forward line has been most affected with hamstrung Patrick Kaddu, who the dour draw against Burkina Faso in Kampala, failing to recover in time for today's encounter.

Fahad Bayo, who replaced him early in the second half, is similarly out of today's game alongside defender Timothy Awany after their Israeli club Ashdod requested the pair not to travel to Malawi, a country that is considered a Covid-19 hotspot and would require the players to quarantine for several days upon return to the Middle Eastern country.

The absences open the door for Vipers forward Yunus Sentamu, who has returned to the Cranes fold after a three-year absence and two years away from competitive action.

But he has shown signs of rediscovering his old predatory instincts, scoring six times in 10 games for Vipers and will add more mobility and better movement to an attack that should include Emmanuel Okwi and Faruku Miya.

Going by the last two training sessions before the team departed for Malawi yesterday, Sentamu appeared to be favoured by Mubiru to lead the line in the absence of Bayo and Kaddu with Okwi and Daniel Isiagi the other options.

And while he does not possess the physical attributes and hold up play of Bayo and Kaddu, Sentamu - formerly of Albanian side FK Titana, Sfaxien of Tunisia and DR Congo's AS Vita - boasts of movement that seems ahead of the duo

Isiagi, a surprise call-up to the team, could also get his first senior cap in case Mubiru desires physical presence.

The lanky nomad has played for Victoria University, KCCA, Proline and URA as well as in Egypt and currently at South African second division side Jomo Cosmos.

He previously worked with Mubiru when the Cranes were invited as a guest team to the Cosafa tournament in 2019.

The other player who could make a senior Cranes debut appearance is Mustafa Kizza, who from the last two training sessions was played ahead of Joseph Ochaya on the left.

The youngster, who plays for the Montreal Impact in the US Major League Soccer, is a better crosser of the ball than his idol Ochaya.

His inclusion could mean Mike Azira losing his place in central midfield to Moses Waiswa, who replaced him and would start alongside Taddeo Lwanga.