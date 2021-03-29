Uganda: Meteorology Body Warns Travellers on the Lake Victoria About Thunderstorm

29 March 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Franklin Draku

A fierce thunderstorm has been sighted on Lake Victoria by weather experts, pointing to possible dangers for travellers on the lake.

The Uganda National Meteorological Authority has warned those intending to travel to different islands on the lake to postpone their trips by more than an hour as the thunderstorm clears.

Currently, the region is experiencing heavy downpour, which is expected to last several hours before clearing.

"Current radar image shows a line of thunderstorm over the lake, Masaka all the way to Ssembabule. These are likely to last for more than 1hr. Postpone all trips to the lake, especially to Kalangala, Ssese, Bukakata, Kasensero islands," a weather update by the authority states.

Last week, the authority warned Ugandans of possible strong winds, hailstorms, lightning and thunderstorm as the rainy season sets in across the country.

Dr Festus Luboyera, the Executive Director of Uganda National Meteorological Authority at the time said the onset of seasonal rains is anticipated to be characterized by severe isolated lightning, thunder and hailstorms.

Dr Luboyera said that the major physical conditions that are likely to influence the rainfall outlook for the three months over Uganda include the current and evolving sea surface temperature anomalies over global oceans.

He pointed out the increased probability for neutral El Nino Southern Oscillation and Indian Ocean Dipole through the months of March, April and May; intra-seasonal variations such as the influence of a weaker shift to active Madden Julian Oscillations which are most significant over the region and the influence of regional circulation patterns, topographical features and large inland water bodies.

In a separated warning, the authority has also warned Ugandans against taking shelters under trees and open grounds as they are possible targets for lightning strikes during the heavy downpours. A number of people have been struck by lightning in the recent past across the country.

"Avoid taking shelter under trees and open grounds to limit lightning strikes during thunderstorms as the rains continue,' the authority states.

In February last year, four mountain gorillas, including a pregnant female, died at Mgahinga National Park in Uganda after being hit by lightning. The three adult females and a male infant were found with "gross lesions" on their bodies indicating electrocution.

In August the same year, ten children were killed by lightning in the Arua City while sheltering in a hut during a storm. The children were playing football when heavy rain forced them to take a break in a nearby grass-thatched structure which was struck by lightning.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Mozambique Town of Palma
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Legacy of Tanzania's Magufuli - Dictator or Patriot?
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.