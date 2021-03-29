Namibia: Windhoek West Constituency Aids Entrepreneurs With Equipment to Support the Growth of Income-Generating Activities

29 March 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Khomas Regional Council's Windhoek West Constituency Office recently donated equipment and materials to the value of N$150,000 to entrepreneurs as assistance and support for the growth of income-generating activities in the Khomas region.

The donation came as part of the Income Generating Activities programme. The beneficiaries received materials or equipment such as the embroidery, industrial sewing, ice cream maker-mixer, drilling and welding machines, as well as the chest freezer, digital camera, stainless steel ladders, metal tool box with drawers, professional umbrella and daylight lamps for art studio drawing and painting.

Additionally, the beneficiaries received dining chairs with tables and many other items that aim at sustainable employment-creation in the constituency.

The projects supported include welding, tailoring, catering, salon, arts and craft studio that promote entrepreneurship, self-employment and at the same time boosting employment to others.

Khomas Regional Council's Acting Director of Development Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Fankline Chilinda (Second from left) is with the beneficiaries, Lazarus Classen, (First from left), Beata Uugwange (Third from left) and Samuel Matengu (First from right) at the recent handing over of equipment in the Windhoek West Constituency. (Photograph by David Adetona).

