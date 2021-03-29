Nigeria: House Committee Hails Decision of Service Chiefs to Work Under CDS

29 March 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Chairman of the House Committee on Defence, Hon. Babajimi Benson, has commended the service chiefs for their resolve to work under the defence headquarters, especially in joint operations.

The service chiefs had agreed to carry out joint operations under the umbrella of the defence headquarters, thus restoring established command structure in the military.

With this structure, all ongoing joint operations and joint task forces are to be directly subordinated to the DHQ while their commanders' report directly to the Chief of Defence State (CDS).

In a statement issued yesterday, the committee chairman said: "The news report that the Service Chiefs have agreed to work more jointly under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor is a welcome development.

"As a nation, Nigeria's lack of joined up and strategic cohesion amongst its many security outfits has been a major weakness in our security landscape.

"It is therefore gratifying to see a new resolve by the military services to work jointly together as the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

"This deep cooperation will strengthen command and control as well as effective leadership oversight of operations in the field.

"The House of Representatives' Committee of Defence will continue to provide all the requisite legislative support needed by our gallant soldiers and their commanders to ensure successful operations and this unity of command posture is a step in the right direction.

"I commend the new service chiefs for their commitment to the nation's security and I appreciate their determination to embrace global best practices to further strengthen our security architecture.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Mozambique Town of Palma
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Legacy of Tanzania's Magufuli - Dictator or Patriot?
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.