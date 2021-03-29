Zimbabwe: Police Probe Harassment of Passengers By Touts

29 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Victor Maphosa

Police have instituted investigations into the matter in which touts were seen in a video circulating on social media manhandling and harassing an elderly female traveller at a bus terminus in Beitbridge.

In the video clip, the elderly woman can be seen and heard screaming while being harassed at Beitbridge bus terminus, including being violently dragged by at least nine touts who also forcibly took her luggage.

There has been a public outcry and deafening calls for police to expeditiously bring the touts to book and be visible all the time at bus ranks where touts are becoming a menace to the commuting public.

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe said after viewing the video clip on social media, he was troubled to see how the public was treated when boarding buses.

Addressing Senate on Thursday, Minister Kazembe said there would be sanity in all public spaces in no time.

"I was concerned because of what I saw in that video, even the police is concerned, that what is happening is true, that our people are treated like that when boarding buses," he said.

"When I saw that video, I immediately forwarded it to the Commissioner General of Police and he is equally concerned. I want to promise you that this issue is already under investigations. We will deploy police details to see that there is sanity in all public spaces. The Commissioner-General is working on that and sanity will prevail soon."

Zimbabwe Passenger Transport Organisation chairman Mr Sam Nhanhanga condemned the behaviour displayed by the touts, who like to be thought of as self-appointed rank marshals, that harassed the woman at Beitbridge terminus.

"This is very disturbing and as the association we condemn this in the strongest terms," he said.

"We have engaged the Government and Zimbabwe Republic Police to help us in the fight against menacing touts.

"We had a meeting yesterday with the Minister of Transport, Communication and Infrastructural Development Felix Mhona where we made it clear that we needed the help of the government to stop that harassment of travellers by touts.

"As an association, we are engaging police as we embark on awareness campaigns with matters relating to abuse of passengers at all designated bus stations countrywide.

"The association would want to emphasis that the violence against women is a major violation of human rights."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Palma in Mozambique
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Legacy of Tanzania's Magufuli - Dictator or Patriot?
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.