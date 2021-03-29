South Africa: The Week in Civil Society - Autism, African Roll-Outs and 'Building Back Better'

29 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Christi Nortier

This week, civil society remains focused on Covid-19 vaccine access but shines the spotlight on the roll-out in African countries. The Constitution Hill Human Rights Festival continues with webinars addressing LGBTQ+ rights and the rights of migrants, refugees and children. This week also marks World Autism Awareness Day.

On Monday, 29 March, the life of anti-apartheid activist Dulcie September will be commemorated. The human rights activist was the ANC's representative in France, Switzerland and Luxembourg. She was assassinated in Paris on this day in 1988. Among the speakers will be a representative of the September family, as well as fellow activists who worked alongside her in Europe. Attend the virtual memorial here at 3pm.

The human rights conversation continues with the eighth dialogue in Constitution Hill's Human Rights Festival. At 7pm, the plight of migrants and refugees in the face of Covid-19 will be unpacked, as well as South Africa's migration policy and practice. Attend here.

On Tuesday, 30 March, Corruption Watch and Open Cities Lab will present and discuss their latest research on the state of transparency of health procurement data in South Africa. Tune in here at 11am.

A group of refugees living on the pavement near the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Mozambique Town of Palma
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Legacy of Tanzania's Magufuli - Dictator or Patriot?
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.