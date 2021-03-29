South Africa: MEC Albert Fritz Welcomes Arrest of Bellville Businessman Kidnappers

29 March 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, welcomes the arrest of ten suspects on Saturday evening following the robbery and kidnapping of a 47-year-old businessman from Bellville on Thursday morning.

Minister Fritz has subsequently called on residents with any information in relation to organised crime, including extortion and business kidnappings, to come forward and report such to SAPS.

A case of robbery and kidnapping was opened at the Bellville SAPS station. SAPS then followed up on crucial leads which led to the Nyanga address, where the victim was being held. The suspects, aged between 20 and 30 years old, have been charged with armed robbery and kidnapping and are expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate's court on today.

The victim had been approached by four armed suspects on Voortrekker Road at 9:50 on Thursday morning and was robbed of a large amount of cash and their cellphone. The SAPS in the Western Cape reported that members of the National Intervention Unit (NIU) with Bellville detectives, the hostage negotiation team and crime intelligence closed in on a house in Nyanga and rescued the victim.

Minister Fritz said, "Let this arrest serve as a reminder to any engaging in related illicit activity such as business-related kidnappings and extortion. You will be caught, and you will be prosecuted. I commend the various units involved in these arrests on their efforts to apprehend those involved and return the victim home to his family."

Minister Fritz added, "Anyone with information on organised crime in the province is urged to report such to SAPS. Only by reporting these activities can we begin to crackdown on them. Reports can be made anonymously by calling the SAPS extortion hotline on 021 466 0011."

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Palma in Mozambique
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Legacy of Tanzania's Magufuli - Dictator or Patriot?
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.