South Africa: Mthethwa Promises Heads Will Roll for R300-Million Arts Stimulus Mismanagement

29 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Karabo Mafolo

After weeks of creatives staging a sit-in at the National Arts Council Johannesburg offices, demanding answers about the R300 million stimulus package, the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture has taken action. On Monday, Nathi Mthethwa, Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture announced that a forensic investigation will look into the mismanagement of the stimulus package.

At a media briefing on Monday, Nathi Mthethwa, Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, said that there would be a forensic investigation into the mismanagement of the R300-million Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme the National Arts Council (NAC) was tasked to disburse.

This comes after three weeks of creatives staging a sit-in at the NAC's offices in Johannesburg demanding answers regarding the stimulus package. Other creatives held street performance demonstrations to highlight their plight.

According to Mthethwa, the new NAC council, which took office in January, sought answers from management regarding the disbursement of the stimulus package, "the answers [given to them] kept changing... council took a decision to suspend the CEO [Rosemary Mangope] and the CFO [Clifton Changfoot]. Subsequently, they discovered the budget as allocated was mismanaged by the NAC, mainly by way of an over-commitment of the available funds by more than double...

