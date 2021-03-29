South Africa: Public Order Policing Should Be Run As Specialised Unit to Curb SAPS-Related Deaths, Says Panel

analysis

A panel of experts report tasked with looking into policing and crowd control in the South African Police Service indicates that public order policing is fragmented but recommends that it be maintained as a specialist unit that prioritises the protection of human life.

The panel was established following the events that unfolded at Marikana in August 2012, which resulted in the death of 34 mineworkers after police officers fired live ammunition on the protesting workers.

The final report of the Marikana commission recommended that a panel of experts be established to clearly define an approach to police safety when faced with armed crowds.

While the panel's focus was not restricted to public order policing, this was a critical aspect of the report and was identified as one of the South African Police Service's (SAPS) shortcomings.

Despite being handed the report two years ago, the Minister of Police, Bheki Cele publicly released the report on Monday 29 March, alongside the National Police Commissioner, General Khehla Sithole and some members of the panel of experts.

The 596-page report with over 100 recommendations blasts the management of and enforcement of public order policing within SAPS, stating that the current framework for the use...