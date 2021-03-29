South Africa: Globalisation's Discontents, Redux - Nadav Eyal Takes On World Order

28 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Davis

Critiques of globalisation are nothing new. But Israeli author Nadav Eyal's bestseller, 'Revolt: The Worldwide Uprising Against Globalization', is striking a chord worldwide as realisation grows that the current global order is unsustainable. In a Daily Maverick webinar, Eyal unpacked some key insights.

Revolt is the new status quo. That is the central thesis of Israeli journalist Nadav Eyal's new book, Revolt: The Worldwide Uprising Against Globalization, in which he uses a succession of vignettes to tell the story of a world in the throes of a cultural crisis.

In a Daily Maverick webinar hosted by journalist Marianne Thamm on Thursday, Eyal suggested that the period following World War 2 was one of unusual global consensus after the devastation of that conflict. A man who had served in the Nazi Wehrmacht and Eyal's own grandfather - who lost his family in the Holocaust - would have felt similarly about politics, said Eyal: that "the time was now for caution".

Extremist nationalist candidates did not meet with success in the west at this time due to this cautious spirit, which also allowed international institutions to flourish. It was in this climate, said Eyal, that governments could come together and regulate the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Palma in Mozambique
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Legacy of Tanzania's Magufuli - Dictator or Patriot?
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.