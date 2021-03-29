South Africa: Globalisation's Discontents, Redux - Nadav Eyal Takes On World Order

analysis

Critiques of globalisation are nothing new. But Israeli author Nadav Eyal's bestseller, 'Revolt: The Worldwide Uprising Against Globalization', is striking a chord worldwide as realisation grows that the current global order is unsustainable. In a Daily Maverick webinar, Eyal unpacked some key insights.

Revolt is the new status quo. That is the central thesis of Israeli journalist Nadav Eyal's new book, Revolt: The Worldwide Uprising Against Globalization, in which he uses a succession of vignettes to tell the story of a world in the throes of a cultural crisis.

In a Daily Maverick webinar hosted by journalist Marianne Thamm on Thursday, Eyal suggested that the period following World War 2 was one of unusual global consensus after the devastation of that conflict. A man who had served in the Nazi Wehrmacht and Eyal's own grandfather - who lost his family in the Holocaust - would have felt similarly about politics, said Eyal: that "the time was now for caution".

Extremist nationalist candidates did not meet with success in the west at this time due to this cautious spirit, which also allowed international institutions to flourish. It was in this climate, said Eyal, that governments could come together and regulate the...