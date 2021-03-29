South Africa: Recalibrating the Procurement Framework - Infrastructure Investment's Last Chance Saloon

analysis

Cyril Ramaphosa has made infrastructure investments a cornerstone of his government's policy, yet money is going the other way. Business Leadership SA presents some solutions.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Galvanising infrastructure investment is the only - and best - way for the SA government to kick-start economic growth and provide citizens with the means to improve their own lives and boost their incomes. But despite years of talk about enabling infrastructure investment in the country, we have gone backwards.

Infrastructure investment has fallen precipitously, from 20.3% of GDP in 2015 to 17.9% in 2019. The fall has been particularly evident in public sector spending. In the 2019/20 financial year, public sector spending was 27% or R70-billion below the budget of the previous year. It gets worse when it comes to state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and municipalities, which generally spend half of what is provided.

This reflects the legendary capacity constraints in public institutions and the unnecessary complexity of the regulations for public sector spending (on-budget expenditure), as well as public-private partnerships (PPPs).

Thus, achieving the target set in the National Development Plan of investing 30% of GDP by 2030, or even the 23% targeted by the...