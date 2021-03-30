Southern Africa: Terror in Mozambique - Between 10 and 15 South Africans Still Missing in Palma Insurgent Attacks

30 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Peter Fabricius

Pretoria has accounted for 43 of the South Africans caught up in the major insurgent assault on the northern Mozambique town of Palma over the past few days -- but 10 to 15 citizens still remained unaccounted for.

In Palma, there was still sporadic gunfire on Monday after the Mozambique army finally arrived in town on Sunday, sources said. It was unclear how much of the town it controlled. Most of the insurgents were believed to have retreated from the Palma on Saturday night.

Max Dyck, of the South African private security company Dyck Advisory Group (DAG) told Daily Maverick that DAG's helicopters continued to fly and to rescue people stranded by the fighting on Monday.

Insurgents believed to be from a local Islamist organisation called Ansar al-Sunna or Allu Sunna wa Jama or al-Shabaab, attacked Palma on Wednesday afternoon. The group has affiliated itself to the global Islamic State terror group that has claimed responsibility for the attack on its website.

So far, the South African government has confirmed one South African death -- that of Adrian Nel, 40, who was shot when he, his father and brother drove into an insurgent ambush while trying to escape from the...

