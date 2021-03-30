South Africa: Final Stretch? ANC NEC Gives Ace Magashule 30 Days to Step Aside, Calls for Discipline

analysis

The Radical Economic Transformation faction of the ANC has effectively been banned from organising and faces disciplinary action by the party.

ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule has been given 30 days to step aside from his role or face suspension and disciplinary action by the party.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced late on Monday that these 30 days could not be used to review the decision of the Integrity Commission that Magashule must stand down after being charged with 74 counts of corruption and fraud by the National Prosecuting Authority for the squandering of R233-million in an asbestos roof audit in the Free State.

It is 105 days since the Integrity Commission made its finding in December 2020, and Magashule has dodged stepping aside, arguing that he can only be instructed to do so by a conference of branches that elected him. But the National Executive Committee (NEC) had no truck with his argument, which the reform wing defeated.

"The NEC welcomed the decision by... Magashule to use this time to seek the counsel of past leaders of the movement. The NEC called on all ANC members to rally around this decision and not to engage in...