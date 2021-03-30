Nigeria: We've Agreed That Nigerians Are Better, Stronger Together - Buhari

"It seems that we have all agreed on one point that notwithstanding our diversity, ethnic, religion and group, Nigerians are better together and even stronger together. "

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, has urged Nigerians to keep faith in the promise of a great Nigeria.

Mr Buhari made this call on Monday while speaking virtually at the Bola Tinubu 12th colloquium.

The 12th colloquium is tagged: "Our Common Bond, Our Common Wealth: The Imperative of National Cohesion for Growth and Prosperity.

The event holds virtually and physically, Kano State being the host state for this year.

Mr Buhari, the chairperson of the occasion, congratulated the APC's National Leader, Mr Tinubu,on his 69th birthday.

"This colloquium is a reflection of the service that Asiwaju has given, not only to Lagos state but to Nigeria and Africa."

The president said the colloquium will be a resource for wisdom in Nigeria and to the development of Africa at large.

Speaking of the theme of the colloquium, the president said it is a more relevant and impactful discussion than ever before.

"It seems that we have all agreed on one point that notwithstanding our diversity, ethnic, religion and group, Nigerians are better together and even stronger together.

"Asiwaju is an advocate of unity and constant cohesion in Nigeria.

"The lessons of this colloquium are clear. Our very best of conduct as citizens and leaders is to ensure that justice and unity now reigns in Nigeria.

"We need to commit resources to the development of Nigeria so that every Nigerian feels conformable in every part of the country. We should keep faith to the promise of a great Nigeria," Mr Buhari said.

Speaking on his experience in the Nigerian military, the president said he relates with the idea of one country because of his experience as a military officer.

"I have served with great comrades from all the nooks and crannies of the county. I was part of those that fought for the unity of Nigeria in the civil war of 1967 to 1970," he said.

Mr Buhari urged leaders, policy makers and individuals present at the colloquium to begin to develop ways to contribute to the development of the country.

The 12th Bola Tinubu Colloquium features a selection of speakers including policymakers, mediators, innovators, security experts, thought-leaders, academics and individuals in governance.

Some of the speakers and panelists at the event are Dani Rodrick, Ford Foundation Professor of International Political Economy; Funmi Olonisakin, Professor of Security, Leadership & Development King's College, London; Amaka Anku, Practice Head, Africa Eurasia Group; Mohamed Yahya, Resident Representative in Nigeria, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP); and Charity Namsoh, Founder/CEO, HoP Africa.

The President of Liberia, George Weah, Former President of Sierra Leone, Ernest Koroma, Vice President of ECOWAS Commission, Finda Koroma also graced the occasion.