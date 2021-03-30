Nigeria's Debt Rises to N32.92 Trillion

29 March 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mary Izuaka

Details of the debt figures show that the domestic debt figures of the 36 states of the federation and the FCT were put at N4.19 trillion with Lagos accounting the highest.

Nigerian states and federal debt stock as of December 31, 2020 stood at N32.92 trillion, the National Bureau of Statistics has said.

The bureau, in its Nigerian domestic and foreign debt Q4 2020 report released Monday, said Nigeria's total public debt portfolio showed that N12.71 trillion or 38.60 per cent of the debt was external while N20.21 trillion or 61.40 per cent of the debt was domestic.

The NBS gave further disaggregation of Nigeria's foreign debt to include $17.93 billion of the debt as multilateral; $4.06 billion as bilateral from the AFD, Exim Bank of China, JICA, India, and KFW while $11.17 billion was commercial which are Eurobonds and Diaspora Bonds and $186.70 million as promissory notes.

Details of the debt figures show that the domestic debt figures of the 36 states of the federation and the FCT were put at N4.19 trillion with Lagos accounting the highest.

The report said the total states and FCT domestic debt was put at N4.19 trillion with Lagos State accounting for 12.15 per cent of the debt stock while Jigawa State has the least debt stock in this category with a contribution of 0.74 per cent, it said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Palma in Mozambique
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.