Nigeria/Lesotho: Lesotho Arrive in Lagos for Super Eagles Showdown

Lesotho's national football team have arrived in Lagos ahead of Tuesday's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Thabo Senong's men who bravely held Sierra Leone to a scoreless draw in Maseru on Saturday will take on Super Eagles for the final group match at the Teslim Balogun and will aim to preserve their pride even though they are no longer in the running for a ticket to Cameroon 2021.

Upon their arrival in the commercial city of Lagos, a bus took the players and officials to Eko Hotels and Suites and will have their official training at the Teslim Balogun Stadium later this evening by 5pm.