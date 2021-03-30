Zimbabwe: Mai Titi in Social Media Spat With Nigerian Bae

29 March 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

POPULAR Zimbabwean comedienne Mai Titi's relationship with Nigerian fiancé, Charles Obina Ugwa is on the rocks, barely a year after the two engaged.

The two had started dating and later engaged soon after Mai Titi's nasty divorce with local musician, Zizoe.

One of Mai Titi's followers who happened to be Obinas's brother, hooked the two up.

In a social media rant, Mai Titi, real name Felistas Murata, described Obina as controlling after he attempted to dictate her dressing and work conduct.

This comes after Obina roped in his in-laws, Mai Titi's relatives to reprimand her for wearing a bikini in a swimming pool.

"My work means everything to me. I can't be concentrating on someone who is always suspecting I did something with someone. If you can't accept me for who I am and what I do, then I don't see reasons of sticking around.

"Your partner is supposed to be your cheerleader, not an enemy of progress.

"Always reporting everything to my relatives. Who does that? In a swimming pool, you wear swimwear and if I am now being told what to wear and why my coach was holding me whilst teaching me? I am not bothered by who will say what because at the end of the day, I make my own decisions.

"This guy has got some serious issues of controlling and always looking for faults but this whole of April got better things to do and I will attend to him later," one of the posts read.

Mai Titi and Obina engaged late last year after dating for a few months.

Their wedding is set for a date which is yet to be announced this year.

