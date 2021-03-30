Rwanda/Cameroon: Mashami Calls for 'Winning Attitude' Against Cameroon

The national football team coach Vincent Mashami is confident that Amavubi can get a crucial away win against Cameroon on Tuesday, March 30 and boost their chances of qualifying for the Africa nations cup for the second time in history

A win against the Indomitable Lions who have already qualified for the continental showpiece would take Rwanda to eight points but they will also need Cape Verde which beat Cameroon last week to lose to Mozambique.

Cameroon top Group F with 10 points and are followed by Cape Verde who have 7 points. Rwanda is third with 5 points while Mozambique are bottom with 4 points. Other than Cameroon, all the other teams still have a chance of qualifying for the tournament.

"The win against Mozambique last week boosted confidence in the camp but we will need a similar attitude and hope for other results to go our way if we are to get a win in the match.

Rwanda have not featured in the continent's biggest football competition since 2004.

March 30

Cameroon vs Rwanda

Mozambique vs Cape Verde