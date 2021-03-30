Kenya/Togo: Olunga, Onyango Missing As 'Ghost' Names Team to Face Togo

29 March 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)

Harambee Stars coach Jacob " Ghost" Mulee has named the starting lineup for Harambee Stars' 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Togo set for Monday at 7pm.

Suprisingly, skipper Michael Olunga, defender Joash Onyango, midfielder Lawrence Juma and keeper Ian Otieno are missing from the squad despite travelling with the team.

James Saruni will start between the sticks and will have Eric Ouma, Clyde Senaji, Nahashon Alembi, and Daniel Sakari for cover in defense.

Masud Juma will start upfront while Cliffton Miheso, Kevin Kimani, Abdalla Hassan, Duncan Otieno, and Duke Abuya will pull the strings in midfield.

Harambee Stars Starting XI

James Saruni (GK), Daniel Sakari, Nahashon Alembi, Clyde Senaji, Eric Ouma, Duke Abuya, Duncan Otieno, Abdalla Hassan, Kevin Kimani, Cliffton Miheso, Masud Juma(C).

Substitutes

Joseph Okoth (GK), Baraka Badi, Harun Mwale, David Owino, Cliff Nyakeya, Kevin Simiyu, Elvis Rupia.

