Kenya: Barack Obama's Step Grandmother Sarah to Be Buried on Tuesday in Kogelo

29 March 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — The late Mama Sarah Obama, step grandmother to former US President Barack Obama will be buried on Tuesday in Kogelo village, Siaya County.

This was announced by family spokesperson Sheik Musa Ismail who said the decision was arrived at following consultations among family members.

Musa said the burial, although delayed, will be conducted in line with Islamic teachings.

The late Mama Sarah was mourned as a cheerful giver and a mother who was out to help the society.

Her sister Mwanahawa Abdala recounted how she looked after the family upon the demise of her husband, the late Hussein Onyango Obama.

Abdala said even though she did not receive western education, Mama Sarah had a wealth of knowledge.

"She did not get formal education but she had the brains to look after people," she said.

Abdala who was widowed at a tender age said she was cared for by her sister whom she described as a big hearted person.

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong'o who condoled with the family at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral hospital where Mama Sarah passed away described her as a woman who fulfilled her wish on earth.

Nyong'o said many destitute children, some who had dropped out of school, relisted thanks to Mama Sarah.

"This woman loved development and helped many children to access school fees," he said.

The family did not share the cause of the death of their matriarch but dismissed rumors that she succumbed to COVID-19.

This is despite Mama Sarah having passed on at the county isolation centre for patients suffering from the virus.

Her body was moved in an ambulance and a short prayer was conducted at a nearby Mosque along Kisumu-Kakamega road before the journey to Kogelo village in Siaya.

A night vigil was slated to hold on Monday at her Kogelo home before the body is buried next to the graves of her husband and that of the father to President Obama on Tuesday.

Mama Sarah had four children. One of her daughter's, Zeitun Obama died in 2014 at a Boston rehabilitation centre in the USA. Her body was repatriated and buried under Islamic laws at the Kisumu Muslim Cemetery.

