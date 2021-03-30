Kenya/Togo: Four Harambee Stars Players Out of Togo Clash After Testing Covid-19 Positive

29 March 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Harambee Stars skipper Michael Olunga, defender Joash Onyango, midfielder Lawrence Juma and keeper Ian Otieno will miss Monday's final 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Togo after testing positive for Covid-19.

A comunication from one of the officials who travelled with the team in Togo confirmed the development to Nation Sport.

The development forced coach Jacob Mulee to make changes ahead of the 7pm clash at State de Kegue stadium.

Masud Juma will lead the attack with Gor Mahia winger Clifton Miheso supporting him on the left.

Bandari midfielder Abdallah Hassan, who netted Stars' lone goal in their 1-1 draw against Egypt last Thursday, will be on the right wing.

Wazito midfield maestro Kevin Kimani slots in the midfield partnering Duke Abuya and Zambia-based Duncan Otieno,.

AFC Leopards Clyde Senaji, who replaced the injured Kenneth Muguna, makes his debut in the national team in the back four alongside Erick 'Marcelo' Ouma, KCB's Nahashon Alembi and Kariobangi Sharks' Daniel Sakari.

Ulinzi Stars custodian James Saruni also makes his bow in Stars colours, replacing Zesco United shot stopper Ian Otieno.

A win for Harambee Stars will see them finish third in Group G. Group leaders Egpyt and Comoros have already booked their tickets to the continental showpiece.

Harambee Stars Starting XI

James Saruni (GK), Daniel Sakari, Nahashon Alembi, Clyde Senaji, Eric Ouma, Duke Abuya, Duncan Otieno, Abdalla Hassan, Kevin Kimani, Cliffton Miheso, Masud Juma(C).

Substitutes

Joseph Okoth (GK), Baraka Badi, Harun Mwale, David Owino, Cliff Nyakeya, Kevin Simiyu, Elvis Rupia.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Palma in Mozambique
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.