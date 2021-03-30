Kenya/Togo: Kenya End Disappointing Afcon Qualifiers With Togo Win

Bandari midfielder Abdallah 'Mapengo' Hassan bagged his second goal for the national team as Harambee Stars wrapped up their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers with a 2-1 win against hosts Togo at the State de Kegue stadium on Monday evening.

Difaâ Hassani El Jadidi striker Masud Juma scored from the spot in 65th minute to double the visitorsl lead. The hosts pulled a goal back through Henri Eninful's penalty in added time, but Kenya held out for their first win of the qualifiers.

Hassan scored from a close range shot on the right flank in the 32nd minute after being picked up from the midfield by Gor Mahia winger Cliftone Miheso.

The win saw coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee side bag maximum points, though the result was inconsequential as they had no chance of qualfying for the contiental finals from Group G. Egypt and Comoros secured the two spots from the group.

Hassan, 24, had also scored the lone goal for Stars in their 1-1 draw against Egypt last Thursday.

The result sees Kenya finish third in Group G on seven points, two behind Comoros (9) and five behind Group winners Egypt (12).Togo finish bottom of the group on a paltry two points.

The Pharaohs thrashed Comoros 4-0 in the other Group G match in Cairo.

Mulee was forced to leave out the quartet of lead striker Michael Olunga, Sofapaka midfielder Lawrence Juma, Zesco United custodian Ian Otieno and Simba SC defender Joash Onyango, with reports indicating their coronavirus results had turned out positive.

The result means that Stars have collected four points from the Sparrow Hawks after the first leg played at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani ended 1-1 in November 2019.

Kenya and Togo have now met seven times with Stars wining thrice, while Togo have bagged two wins and two matches ending in a draw.

Then under coach Francis Kimanzi, Kenya started its campaign to qualify for the 2021 Afcon after disappointing show in the last edition held in Egypt by getting identical 1-1 draws away to Egypt and at home to Togo in November 2019.

In November 2020, under new coach Mulee, Stars salvaged 1-1 draw against minnows Comoros at home, but fell 2-1 away to the Islanders to leave their campaign in limbo.

Stars dictated the proceedings from the onset with Masud Juma and Hassan combining well and proving to be a thorn in the flesh of the Togo defence.

Kenya will now focus on the 2022 World Cup qualifiers which kicks off in June. Stars have been drawn against neighbours Uganda, Rwanda and Mali.