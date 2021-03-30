Kenya: Ann Kananu Leads City Hall Staff in Getting Covid-19 Jab

29 March 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Collins Omulo

Nairobi acting Governor Ann Kananu on Monday led top City Hall officers and employees in receiving the vaccine against Covid1-9.

Among those who took the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab at City Hall were Assembly Speaker Benson Mutura, acting County Secretary Jairus Musumba, County Attorney Lydia Kwamboka, county executives, chief officers and a number of MCAs.

Other county government staff will be vaccinated at Charter Hall.

The deputy governor asked Kenyans not to fear vaccination as it is a key measure in fighting the deadly virus.

"I have decided to lead by example by getting the Covid-19 vaccine," she said, further urging the public to maintain the basic measures against the virus, such as wearing face masks, regularly washing hands and social-distancing.

Offices closed

The vaccination came a day after Ms Kananu announced the closure of all offices offering non-essential services for 30 days, starting Monday.

Some of the departments affected are Youths and Sports, Agriculture, Human Resources and ICT.

Operations in offices offering critical services will continue uninterrupted.

These services include health, disaster management and coordination (fire fighters), revenue collection, water, environment and sanitation, finance and economic planning, procurement and supply chain, security, public communications and customer service.

"This is a carefully considered measure to help curtail the spread of the deadly Covid-19," said Ms Kananu.

Disease infested counties

According to the Health ministry, Nairobi and Mombasa counties have the highest attack rates.

Nairobi, Mombasa, Kiambu, Nakuru and Kajiado lead in the number of Covid-19 cases so far reported, with Nairobi accounting for 46 per cent (over 58,600 cases) of all the infections in Kenya.

In Nairobi, residents can be vaccinated at Mama Lucy, Pumwani, Mbagathi, Kenyatta, Mathari Hospital, Armed Forces Memorial, Moi Airbase, National Spinal Injury Referral and Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral hospitals.

Private and faith-based health facilities selected for vaccination include St Francis Community, Jamaa Mission, Coptic Nairobi, Uhai Neema, Mater and Aga Khan.

