Malawi Banking On PSL Stars to Stoke Flames

Like Uganda, hosts Malawi will have a relatively new-look starting XI this afternoon from the one that faltered in the 2-0 Cranes win at Namboole on November 17, 2019. Blame it on injuries, change in form, Covid-19 ... name it.

And like Cranes gaffer Abdallah Mubiru, Malawian Meke Mwase is tasked to hurl his nation to the Afcon finals in Cameroon next year.

The familiarity doesn't end there, ostensibly Cranes go-to men in today's clash - Denis Onyango in goal and midfielder Moses Waiswa - ply their trade in the South African Premiership.

So do Malawi danger-men Khuda Muyaba and Dennis Chembezi (Polokwane City), Gabadinho Mhango (Orlando Pirates), and Richard Mbulu (Baroka).

Onyango, of Sundowns, and Waiswa, of SuperSport United, must know a thing or two about their potential.

Twice, the Cosafa nation has been at the continental final showpiece - 1984 and 2010 - and now they fancy their chances with the enlarged version that accommodates 24 teams.

Eyes on Phiri, Mhango

Stylish midfielder Mhango is to Malawi what Steven Gerrard was to Liverpool and England. And to bring it closer, what Waiswa is expected to be for Cranes owing to his appealing display as a substitute at Kitende on Wednesday.

His telepathic combination with partners Gerald Phiri and skipper John Banda explains why they are difficult to break down especially at home.

They held Group leaders Burkina Faso to a goalles draw and nipped South Sudan 1-0 in the qualifying games they have hosted thus far.

Malawi are yet to lose a game at home in eight Afcon and World Cup qualifying encounters and have conceded only once.

Credit goes to their steely backline of Stanley Sanudi, Charles Petro, Limbikani Mzava and Precious Sambani.

In his first match since substituting suspended boss Jonathan McKinstry, Mubiru hinted on giving local-based players like Halid Lwaliwa and Ibrahim Orit more playing time - the exact magic that seems to be propelling Malawi to greater heights.

Theirs is a perfect blend of local and professional stars.

Mbulu vs Onyango

Having netted the winner against South Sudan last week, Baroka speedy forward Richard Mbulu will ride on the stimulus to get another past Onyango.

The South African acquaintance aside, Onyango has been the bedrock on which the Cranes pleasant away results has been built. Mbulu's striking partner Khuda Muyaba, too, knows how impregnable a figure Onyango can be for club and country - when they need him most.

Malawi last 8 home matches

16/10/18 0-0 Cameroon

22/03/19 0-0 Morocco

11/05/19 1 - 1 Eswatini

26/05/19 3-0 Seychelles

10/09/19 1 - 0 Botswana

13/11/19 1 - 0 South Sudan

11/10/20 0-0 Zimbabwe

16/11/20 0-0 Burkina Faso