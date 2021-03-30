Nigeria: Govt, States' Debt Profile Rises Over U.S.$80 Billion

30 March 2021
This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria's total public debt portfolio as at December 31, 2020, stood at N32.92 trillion, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), has revealed.

It made the revelation in its Nigerian Domestic and Foreign Debt report for Quarter Four, 2020, obtained from its website yesterday in Abuja.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the debt profile was for the states and the federal government.

According to the bureau, Nigeria's total public debt showed that N12.71 trillion or 38.60 per cent of the debt was external, while N20.21 trillion or 61.40 per cent of the debt was domestic.

"Further disaggregation of Nigeria's foreign debt showed that 17.93 billion dollars of the debt was multilateral, 4.06 billion dollars was bilateral from the African Development Bank, Exim Bank of China, Japan International Cooperation Agency, India and KFW.

"Meanwhile, 11.17 billion dollars was commercial which are Eurobonds and Diaspora Bonds and 186.70 million dollars as Promissory notes."

The report said that the total States and Federal Capital Territory domestic debt was put at N4.19 trillion with Lagos State accounting for 12.15 per cent of the debt stock.

It added that Jigawa had the least debt stock in this category with a contribution of 0.74 per cent.

NAN

Read the original article on This Day.

