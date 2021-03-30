Malawi: Chakwera Hints On Easing Covid-19 Restrictions

President Lazarus Chakwera has said government was likely to ease some of the restrictions put in place to fight Covid-19 pandemic in the near future if the gains being attained in the fight against the pandemic would uphold.

He disclosed this on Sunday during his monthly address to Malawians from Mtunthama State Lodge in Lilongwe when he was updating the nation on various developmental activities, policies government was undertaking to better Malawi, and the current situation of the pandemic.

The President said as on the day, Malawi had registered a 4.5 percent positivity rate in tests being done, which was a sign that the country can stably attain its target of 5 percent.

Chakwera said Malawi was still under the state of national disaster declared around 75 days ago, and some of the restrictions in place include a curfew of 8 pm and a ban on large gatherings are all still legally in place.

He said easing some of the restrictions will depend on how Malawians conduct themselves in observing Covid-19 preventative measurements during the coming by-elections and the Easter holiday, so as to further keep the positivity rate down.

"If it stays below 5 percent throughout this week and throughout Easter, we can ease the restrictions and open the economy further. But that can only happen if we maintain our vigilance this Easter, and I appeal to faith communities and places of business to enforce the preventive measures with discipline.

"We do not want a repeat of the laxity that happened over Christmas, which caused both the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases and the number of deaths to increase five-fold in the three months since. I know that none of you will allow that to happen again, as you have shown by your continued compliance with the measures in place," the President explained.

Chakwera called on all electoral stakeholders to ensure that all Covid-19 guidelines enforced during the entire electoral process.