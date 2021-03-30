Malawi: Agricultural Commercialisation Project Bearing Fruits - Mchinji Co-Op Procures K12 Million Dairy Feed Machinery

29 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Alfred Chauwa

Agricultural Commercialisation Project (Agcom) funding of K19 250,000 to Mchinji Dairy Farmers Cooperative has been used to procure three machines worth K12 million to be used to make feed for dairy cattle.

Mchinji Dairy Cooperative Chair Clement Mayeso Banda confirmed to Nyasa Times about the procurement, saying the Cooperative is expected to grow on its output as compared to the current output.

He said the Cooperative has been spending more on dairy feed.

"What was happening is that we have been spending a lot in procurement of feed for our dairy animals. Now we will be making the feed ourselves and this is a big achievement," he said.

Banda said the group worked hard and managed to contribute K9 million making the total amount to K28 Million.

He has since encouraged others to form Cooperatives , contribute 10 percent and access the grant from World Bank funded Agcom.

Agcom national coordinator Ted Nakhumwa commented: "Let me commend Mchinji for the what they are doing. It's true they have bought equipment and have contributed money for the second trank, this is a welcome development."

Nakhumwa said its sad that some people up to now intend to doubt the importance of 10 percent contribution.

He said the organisation has agremetns with 40 off-takers to increase commercialisation of selected agriculture value chain products.

An off-taker agreement is a deal between a producer and a buyer that formalises a buyer's intention to purchase a certain amount of the producer's future output.

Ministry of Agriculture, in collaboration with the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism, are implementing a $95 million (about K70 billion) Agcom project with a loan from the World Bank. The project will be implemented countrywide for six years from 2018-2023.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Palma in Mozambique
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
'Chaos' at Party Meeting as Factions Divide South Africa's ANC

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.