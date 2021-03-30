Angola: President João Lourenço Sends Message to DRC Counterpart

28 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — A message from the Angolan President, João Lourenço, was delivered Saturday in Kinshasa to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Head of State and acting chairman of the African Union (AU), Félix Tshisekedi.

The Directorate of Information Technology, Institutional Communication and Press of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement published today in Luanda that the message handed over by the head of Angolan diplomacy, Téte António.

The content of the message from the Angolan statesman and Acting Chairperson of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) has not been made public.

Téte António was accompanied by the director of the Africa, Middle East and Regional Organizations Directorate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Miguel Bembe, and by the Angolan ambassador to DRC, Miguel Costa.

On Saturday, before landing in Kinshasa, the Foreign Minister visited Brazzaville, Republic of Congo, where he met with his counterpart Jean Gakosso, to whom he delivered a message from João Lourenço to President Denis Sassou N'Guesso.

Recently re-elected President of the Republic of Congo, Denis Sassou N'Gussou also holds the rotating presidency of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), an organisation to which Angola and the DRC also belong.

Angola has excellent relations in several areas with the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of Congo, sharing common interests.

The Directorate of Information Technology, Institutional Communication and Press of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement published today in Luanda that the message handed over by the head of Angolan diplomacy, Téte António.

The content of the message from the Angolan statesman and Acting Chairperson of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) has not been made public.

Téte António was accompanied by the director of the Africa, Middle East and Regional Organizations Directorate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Miguel Bembe, and by the Angolan ambassador to DRC, Miguel Costa.

On Saturday, before landing in Kinshasa, the Foreign Minister visited Brazzaville, Republic of Congo, where he met with his counterpart Jean Gakosso, to whom he delivered a message from João Lourenço to President Denis Sassou N'Guesso.

Recently re-elected President of the Republic of Congo, Denis Sassou N'Gussou also holds the rotating presidency of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), an organisation to which Angola and the DRC also belong.

Angola has excellent relations in several areas with the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of Congo, sharing common interests.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Palma in Mozambique
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
'Chaos' at Party Meeting as Factions Divide South Africa's ANC

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.