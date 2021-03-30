Angola: President João Lourenço Sends Message to DRC Counterpart

Luanda — A message from the Angolan President, João Lourenço, was delivered Saturday in Kinshasa to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Head of State and acting chairman of the African Union (AU), Félix Tshisekedi.

The Directorate of Information Technology, Institutional Communication and Press of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement published today in Luanda that the message handed over by the head of Angolan diplomacy, Téte António.

The content of the message from the Angolan statesman and Acting Chairperson of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) has not been made public.

Téte António was accompanied by the director of the Africa, Middle East and Regional Organizations Directorate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Miguel Bembe, and by the Angolan ambassador to DRC, Miguel Costa.

On Saturday, before landing in Kinshasa, the Foreign Minister visited Brazzaville, Republic of Congo, where he met with his counterpart Jean Gakosso, to whom he delivered a message from João Lourenço to President Denis Sassou N'Guesso.

Recently re-elected President of the Republic of Congo, Denis Sassou N'Gussou also holds the rotating presidency of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), an organisation to which Angola and the DRC also belong.

Angola has excellent relations in several areas with the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of Congo, sharing common interests.

