Angola: Bda Announces Usd 250 Million Financing for 2021

Ndalatando — The Angolan Development Bank (BDA) has available, for this year, a credit portfolio estimated at US$250 million, to support business initiatives of primary and secondary investors of the national economy.

This was revealed Saturday in Ndalatando (capital of Cuanza Norte) by the Minister of State for Economic Coordination, Manuel Nunes Júnior, when he took part in the official launch of four new BDA financial products, noting that the investments were part of the government's plan to support the boosting of national production.

As part of this initiative, he said, the Angolan Development Bank would also speed up the response time to requests for funding, which would have a maximum period of 40 days, in line with the requirements of the National Bank of Angola.

Nunes Júnior said that with a view to a better response to these actions, the BDA would also expand its national coverage, with the opening of five regional offices in the provinces of Uíge, Huíla, Benguela, Huambo and Lunda Sul.

The broadening of the bank's coverage aims to provide a quick response to funding requests from investors, particularly in the agricultural sector, which is a lever for boosting national production and ensuring food self-sufficiency for families.

This was revealed Saturday in Ndalatando (capital of Cuanza Norte) by the Minister of State for Economic Coordination, Manuel Nunes Júnior, when he took part in the official launch of four new BDA financial products, noting that the investments were part of the government's plan to support the boosting of national production.

As part of this initiative, he said, the Angolan Development Bank would also speed up the response time to requests for funding, which would have a maximum period of 40 days, in line with the requirements of the National Bank of Angola.

Nunes Júnior said that with a view to a better response to these actions, the BDA would also expand its national coverage, with the opening of five regional offices in the provinces of Uíge, Huíla, Benguela, Huambo and Lunda Sul.

The broadening of the bank's coverage aims to provide a quick response to funding requests from investors, particularly in the agricultural sector, which is a lever for boosting national production and ensuring food self-sufficiency for families.