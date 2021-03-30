Angola: Bda Announces Usd 250 Million Financing for 2021

28 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Ndalatando — The Angolan Development Bank (BDA) has available, for this year, a credit portfolio estimated at US$250 million, to support business initiatives of primary and secondary investors of the national economy.

This was revealed Saturday in Ndalatando (capital of Cuanza Norte) by the Minister of State for Economic Coordination, Manuel Nunes Júnior, when he took part in the official launch of four new BDA financial products, noting that the investments were part of the government's plan to support the boosting of national production.

As part of this initiative, he said, the Angolan Development Bank would also speed up the response time to requests for funding, which would have a maximum period of 40 days, in line with the requirements of the National Bank of Angola.

Nunes Júnior said that with a view to a better response to these actions, the BDA would also expand its national coverage, with the opening of five regional offices in the provinces of Uíge, Huíla, Benguela, Huambo and Lunda Sul.

The broadening of the bank's coverage aims to provide a quick response to funding requests from investors, particularly in the agricultural sector, which is a lever for boosting national production and ensuring food self-sufficiency for families.

This was revealed Saturday in Ndalatando (capital of Cuanza Norte) by the Minister of State for Economic Coordination, Manuel Nunes Júnior, when he took part in the official launch of four new BDA financial products, noting that the investments were part of the government's plan to support the boosting of national production.

As part of this initiative, he said, the Angolan Development Bank would also speed up the response time to requests for funding, which would have a maximum period of 40 days, in line with the requirements of the National Bank of Angola.

Nunes Júnior said that with a view to a better response to these actions, the BDA would also expand its national coverage, with the opening of five regional offices in the provinces of Uíge, Huíla, Benguela, Huambo and Lunda Sul.

The broadening of the bank's coverage aims to provide a quick response to funding requests from investors, particularly in the agricultural sector, which is a lever for boosting national production and ensuring food self-sufficiency for families.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.