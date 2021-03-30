Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Records 32 New Infections, 20 Recoveries

Luanda — Angola announced this Sunday 32 new cases and the recovery of 20 patients, in the last 24 hours.

Figures released by the Ministry of Health (MINSA9) show that 30 cases were diagnosed in Luanda and two in Namibe, age ranging from 18 to 66 years. Among the new patients, 19 are male and 13 are female.

Among those recovered, 19 reside in Luanda and 1 in Lunda Norte.

The general picture of the country shows 22.063 positive cases, with 531 deaths, 20.289 recovered and 1.241 active. Of the active cases, 9 are critical, 7 serious, 37 moderate, 28 light and 1,160 asymptomatic.

There are 81 people in hospitalisation centres, 26 in institutional quarantine.

The authorities have 1,496 contacts of positive cases under medical surveillance.

