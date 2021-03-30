Algeria: Opening of National Conference On Knowledge Economy

29 March 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — Works of the knowledge Economy Conference began Monday in Algiers, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad, in the presence of government members.

PM Djerad has paid a visit to an exhibition organized on the sidelines of the conference held at the International Conference Center (CIC), where he met with exhibitors.

Held under the patronage of President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, and organized by the Ministry Knowledge Economy and Startups, and the National Economic,

Social and Environmental Council (CNESE), this two-day conference will enable preparation of the necessary reforms for the emergence of knowledge economy.

To be attended by more than 1300 participants including 200 national and international experts, this conference will also be held virtually to allow participation of hundred experts from the diaspora.

Several workshops with different themes will also be part of this conference, namely the promotion of research and development in the economic sector, financing

innovation, intellectual property, technology transfer, training, education, governance and capacity building.

At the end of the conference, a platform will be launched to enable all stakeholders to contribute to the development of the suggested legal framework for the emergence of knowledge economy.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Algerie Presse Service

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.