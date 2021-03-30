Algeria: Opening of National Conference On Knowledge Economy

Algiers — Works of the knowledge Economy Conference began Monday in Algiers, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad, in the presence of government members.

PM Djerad has paid a visit to an exhibition organized on the sidelines of the conference held at the International Conference Center (CIC), where he met with exhibitors.

Held under the patronage of President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, and organized by the Ministry Knowledge Economy and Startups, and the National Economic,

Social and Environmental Council (CNESE), this two-day conference will enable preparation of the necessary reforms for the emergence of knowledge economy.

To be attended by more than 1300 participants including 200 national and international experts, this conference will also be held virtually to allow participation of hundred experts from the diaspora.

Several workshops with different themes will also be part of this conference, namely the promotion of research and development in the economic sector, financing

innovation, intellectual property, technology transfer, training, education, governance and capacity building.

At the end of the conference, a platform will be launched to enable all stakeholders to contribute to the development of the suggested legal framework for the emergence of knowledge economy.