Algeria: President Tebboune - Shifting Towards Wealth-Producing Economy Requires Rupture With Old Methods

29 March 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on Monday called in Algiers for "changing the economic development model" by breaking with old methods to "exit the rent economy and move towards a diversified and wealth-producing economy."

"You are aware that our country is now facing major challenges to exit the rent economy and move towards a diversified and wealth-producing economy. This involves breaking with old methods and changing the development economic model so as to be able to catch up with the global economic development," said President Tebboune in an address to the opening of the National Conference on the Knowledge Economy, read on his behalf by Prime Minister, Abdelaziz Djerad.

The recommended model must "be based on the human resource and the high-level competences of our country," the Head of the State said.

"Changing the development model inevitably requires a forward-looking vision and concrete and pragmatic measures and mechanisms ate short and medium terms," said President Tebboune.

The enormous success achieved by so many developed countries can be explained essentially by their recourse to the knowledge-based economy, which has become the strategic objective of these countries," he said.

"The knowledge revolution and the technological and economic changes it has given rise to, have unveiled the need to place innovation in the very heart of the development objectives and strategies," added President Tebboune.

Speaking about the National Conference on Knowledge Economy, the Head of the State said that the encounter "is in line with large-scale reforms launched by our country at all levels."

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Algerie Presse Service

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Bushiri Blames South African Govt for Daughter's Death
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
Gunfire in Mozambique Continues After Deadly Palma Attacks
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.