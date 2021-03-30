Egypt: Sisi Orders Immediate Launch of New Delta Project

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Sunday directed the immediate launch of the one-million-feddan New Delta project.

Sisi issued directives to the bodies concerned to merge the implementation phases into one stage and intensify the timetable, to promote the state's strategy in the field of establishing new agricultural and urban communities characterized by modern administrative systems, including industrial complexes based on agricultural production, and providing thousands of new job opportunities, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said in a statement.

The president met with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Al-Sayed el-Quseir, Adviser to the President for Urban Planning Amir Sayed Ahmed, General Director of the National Service Projects Authority Mostafa Amin, and Head of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority Staff Major General Ehab El-Far.

Sisi was briefed on studies conducted by the research teams of the bodies concerned on the areas of the northwestern coast at the Dabaa axis, which proved the readiness of these lands for agricultural reclamation.

The meeting also reviewed the project's infrastructure and equipment plans, including roads, services, drainage stations, electricity supply, and paths to transport irrigation water.