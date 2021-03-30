Egypt: Sisi, Macron Discuss Boosting Mutual Ties

29 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah el Sisi asserted on Sunday the deep-rooted relations between Egypt and France and Egypt's keenness on continuing efforts to boost relations in all fields especially in economy, investment, development, security and military .

This came during a phone call between Sisi and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, Presidency Spokesman Bassam Radi said .

During the call, Macron stressed his country's keenness boosting relations with Egypt. He also hailed Egypt's political role at regional, Arab, African and Mediterranean levels .

The call also tackled regional and international issues of mutual concern. Sisi reviewed the latest developments in the Libyan crisis .

Macron hailed Sisi's efforts to support political solution to the Libyan crisis .

The two leaders also agreed to intensify efforts to combat terrorism in the Coast of Africa to restore security, stability and development in the region, noting that terrorism phenomena is endangering regional security .

They also discussed the latest developments concerning the Ethiopian dam. The French president hoped for reaching a solution that achieves the interests of all sides as soon as possible.

