Egypt: Cabinet Denies Reported Damage to Suez Canal Tunnels

29 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Cabinet's media center on Monday denied reports claiming that Suez Canal tunnels have been harmed by digging operations conducted to dislodge the grounded giant ship, "Ever Given", that has been blocking the course of the waterway for a week.

In a statement released on Monday, the media center said it had contacted the Suez Canal Authority (SCA), which refuted such claims, asserting that such reports are baseless and groundless.

The SCA explained that dredgers carried out digging operations safely in a location where no tunnels existed. All operations have been performed in accordance with navigation safety standards, the SCA added.

It also urged citizens not to be dragged behind malicious rumors about the waterway and to report news from official sources.

The media center also urged media outlets and social media followers to verify any news about the Suez Canal and to only quote reports posted on its official website "www.suezcanal.gov.eg".

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service.

