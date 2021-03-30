Egypt: President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Statement During the Joint Press Conference With President of Burundi

press release

Statement by H.E. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during the Joint Press Conference with President of Burundi Republic

In the name of Allah, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Dear brother, His Excellency President Evarist Ndayishimi, President of the Fraternal Republic of Burundi,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

It's a great pleasure to welcome my brother, His Excellency President Ndayishimi, and the accompanying delegation, to his second country, Egypt, on his first visit to Cairo, wishing them all a pleasant and fruitful stay. I would like to seize this opportunity to express our deep appreciation for the historical relations between Egypt and the fraternal Republic of Burundi through common eternal and historical ties. These bonds reflect the depth of relations between the two countries and the two brotherly peoples.

I held intensive discussions with my brother, his Excellency the President, that were dominated by the spirit of understanding and coordination, over several bilateral and regional issues of common interest, where our political will coincided towards starting a new phase of partnership that binds us together and upgrades the bilateral relations to broader heights. In this vein, I affirmed Egypt's keenness to develop and deepen all forms of cooperation between the two countries, which, in recent years, have witnessed many positive developments, so as to achieve the interests of the two brotherly peoples.

Our proceedings have reflected the extent of convergence between the two countries towards all issues which is nothing new between Egypt and Burundi. Yet, it is considered a distinctive feature of close relations between the two countries. Furthermore, the efforts to enhance cooperation in economic fields between the two countries have received particular attention in our discussions today. As for my part, I stressed Egypt's readiness to develop this cooperation that achieves development goals in the two countries at both the trade and investment exchange levels. We aspire for this exchange to live up to the level of political relations between both countries.

We also discussed ways to facilitate the work of Egyptian companies seeking entry into force to the Burundian market. This comes within the framework of our confidence in the Burundian President's ambitious development agenda in which he seeks to enhance prosperity in his brotherly country.

We also agreed to intensify cooperation in fields of transferring Egyptian expertise, providing technical support and building the capacities of national cadres in Burundi. This is through continuing the training programs presented by the Egyptian Agency for Partnership for Development in various fields.

I also take this opportunity to assure his Excellency the President that Egypt will remain a key partner to you in your efforts. This is in order to achieve progress and provide all the possible assistance and support to the sisterly Republic of Burundi to achieve the goals and plans of development that you and your government are working for.

We also discussed today ways to enhance the existing cooperation between the two countries in the field of water resources and irrigation, and our joint efforts to maximize the sustainable utilization of the River Nile's resources. We affirmed our vision to make the River Nile a source of cooperation and development as a lifeblood for all the peoples of the Nile Basin countries.

We also reviewed the developments of the "Renaissance Dam" issue as an existential issue affecting the lives of millions of Egyptians and emphasized the necessity to reach as soon as possible a binding legal agreement that regulates the filling and operation of the "Renaissance Dam" far from any unilateral approach that seeks to impose a fait accompli and ignore the basic rights of the peoples.

Your Excellency, President Ndayishimiye

I was pleased to meet you today and I am looking forward to more close cooperation between both countries that will affect the common interest between us and our African continent. I hope Burundi all welfare and prosperity, I reiterate my welcome to you and your entourage in your second country, Egypt.

Thank You