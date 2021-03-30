Kenya/Togo: Harambee Stars Finish Off Afcon Qualifiers With Victory in Togo

Nairobi — Harambee Stars rounded up their unsuccessful quest to play at next year's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with their first victory after beating Togo 2-1 at the Stade de Kegue in Lome on Monday night.

Goals in either half from on form Abdallah Hassan and skipper of the day Masud Juma gave Stars the victory, and bragging rights to finish off their qualification campaign with seven points.

Togo scored a late penalty through Henritse Eninful.

Stars were forced to do without several key players including skipper Michael Olunga over what reports termed as positive COVID-19 tests. Also missing from the match day squad was keeper Ian Otieno, defender Joash Onyango and midfielder Lawrence Juma.

Coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee was forced to tinker with his squad and made do with a new central defensive pairing, Nahashon Alembi who came off the bench against Egypt starting and partnering late call up Clyde Senaji.

James Saruni started in between the sticks while Kevin Kiman, Duke Abuya, Duncan Otieno and Clifton Miheso were also summoned into the starting team.

After a start that didn't provide many scoring chances, Stars opened the scoring in the 32nd minute when the on-form Hassan finished off with a cheeky dink over the keeper after being put through with a delightful ball from Miheso.

Stars almost went to the break 2-0 up but the Togolese keeper Yao Djehani, a one time signing at Kenyan Premier League side Sofapaka pulled off a great double save to ensure his side remained in contention.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Soccer Togo By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He first leaped to his left to pluck out a well taken shot from Abuya, before skipper of the day Masud Juma picked the spills and fed Miheso whose shot was also saved for a corner.

In the second half, Kenya had another chance to extend their lead when Duke ABuya's shot skied inches over the target while substitute Cliff Nyakeya had a curling effort collected by the keeper.

Stars however sealed the win in the 65th minute when Masud scored from the penalty spot after he was brought down inside the box by Kangnivi Ama.

Togo piled the pressure in the final 25 minutes of the game and keeper Saruni came to Kenya's rescue in the 71st minute, making a good point blank save to deny Ashraf Agoro after he was left unmarked on the left.

The home side scored from the spot in added time when Eninful slammed into the roof of the net after a handball in teh Kenyan box as they tried to clear the ball away.

Stars however had enough in the tank to see off the game and pick a morale boosting away victory despite late pressure from the hosts.

Elsewhere in Cairo, Mohamed Salah scored a brace as Egypt finished off top of Group G following a 4-0 thrashing of second placed Comoros.

Mohamed Elneny and Mohamed Sherif scored the other two goals for the seven-time African champions.