Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Forty-three patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out at Quarantine Centers in Gash Barka, Southern Red Sea, Central and Southern Regions in the past three days.

Out of these, eighteen patients are from Quarantine Centers in Adibara (11), Om-Hajer (6), and Ali-Ghidir (1), in Gash Barka Region. Seventeen patients are from Ghibdo (10), Rahaita (6), and Assab (1), Southern Red Sea Region. Five patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. The remaining three patients are from Mendefera, Southern Region.

On the other hand, twenty-three patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central (18), and Southern Red Sea (5), Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 2993 while the number of deaths stands at nine.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 3251.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

29 March 2021