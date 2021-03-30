Ghana: President Appoints New Deputy Comptroller-General of Immigration

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Commissioner of Immigration (COI), Isaac Owusu Mensah as the new Deputy Comptroller-General of Immigration (DCGI) in charge of Finance and Administration.

He was thus decorated with the rank by the Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI), Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi, at the National Headquarters of the Service in Accra.

A statement signed and issued by Superintendent Michael Amoako-Atta, Head of Public Affairs, Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), said, the appointment was pursuant to Section 16, {1} of the Ghana Immigration Service Act 2016, Act 908.

It noted that Mr Mensah had held various command positions with over 28 years' experience in all aspects of Immigration operations including Enforcement, Intelligence, Communications, Human Resource and Border Management.

Until his appointment, the statement said, the new Deputy Comptroller-General was the Head of Border Management Department and also served as the Regional Commander for the Volta and Greater Accra Regions at different times.

He was at one time the Head of the Human Resource Department and later Head of the Policy Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Department and held other key positions at the National Headquarters of Ghana Immigration Service.

He becomes the second Senior Officer to attain this height, following the retirement of Mrs Judith Dzokoto-Lomoh after the passage of Immigration Service Act 908 which replaced PNDC Law 226 in March 2016, creating the need to restructure the ranking system in the Service.

Mr Takyi charged the new Deputy Comptroller-General of Immigration to bring his years of experience to bear on his new role, build a strong team, and realign the human resource and administrative functions of the Service.

"Strive for excellence at all times and endeavor to leave a legacy that would stand the test of time," he noted.