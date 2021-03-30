Ghana: President Appoints New Deputy Comptroller-General of Immigration

29 March 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Commissioner of Immigration (COI), Isaac Owusu Mensah as the new Deputy Comptroller-General of Immigration (DCGI) in charge of Finance and Administration.

He was thus decorated with the rank by the Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI), Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi, at the National Headquarters of the Service in Accra.

A statement signed and issued by Superintendent Michael Amoako-Atta, Head of Public Affairs, Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), said, the appointment was pursuant to Section 16, {1} of the Ghana Immigration Service Act 2016, Act 908.

It noted that Mr Mensah had held various command positions with over 28 years' experience in all aspects of Immigration operations including Enforcement, Intelligence, Communications, Human Resource and Border Management.

Until his appointment, the statement said, the new Deputy Comptroller-General was the Head of Border Management Department and also served as the Regional Commander for the Volta and Greater Accra Regions at different times.

He was at one time the Head of the Human Resource Department and later Head of the Policy Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Department and held other key positions at the National Headquarters of Ghana Immigration Service.

He becomes the second Senior Officer to attain this height, following the retirement of Mrs Judith Dzokoto-Lomoh after the passage of Immigration Service Act 908 which replaced PNDC Law 226 in March 2016, creating the need to restructure the ranking system in the Service.

Mr Takyi charged the new Deputy Comptroller-General of Immigration to bring his years of experience to bear on his new role, build a strong team, and realign the human resource and administrative functions of the Service.

"Strive for excellence at all times and endeavor to leave a legacy that would stand the test of time," he noted.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Palma in Mozambique
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
'Chaos' at Party Meeting as Factions Divide South Africa's ANC

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.